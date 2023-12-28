The Idaho Vandals (4-4) meet a fellow Big Sky squad, the Sacramento State Hornets (1-6), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at The Nest. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Players to Watch

Hope Butera: 9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Kennedy Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Sarah Schmitt: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Amalie Langer: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Asha Phillips: 7.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Summah Hanson: 15.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Benthe Versteeg: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Irune Orio: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Solape Amusan: 5.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Seilala Lautaimi: 4.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.