Idaho vs. Sacramento State December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho Vandals (4-4) meet a fellow Big Sky squad, the Sacramento State Hornets (1-6), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at The Nest. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET.
Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Idaho Players to Watch
- Hope Butera: 9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kennedy Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sarah Schmitt: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amalie Langer: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Asha Phillips: 7.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Summah Hanson: 15.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Benthe Versteeg: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Irune Orio: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Solape Amusan: 5.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Seilala Lautaimi: 4.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
