The Idaho Vandals (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-8, 0-0 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky teams at ICCU Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The Vandals are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The point total for the matchup is 139.5.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Idaho -2.5 139.5

Idaho Betting Records & Stats

Idaho and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in seven of 10 games this season.

The average point total in Idaho's matchups this year is 141.9, 2.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Vandals have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Idaho has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Vandals have played as a favorite of -145 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Idaho has a 59.2% chance to win.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Idaho 7 70% 72.6 146.9 69.3 143 141.4 Sacramento State 6 66.7% 74.3 146.9 73.7 143 141.6

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

Idaho put together a 6-13-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Vandals score just 1.1 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Hornets give up (73.7).

Idaho is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Idaho 5-5-0 2-0 6-4-0 Sacramento State 2-7-0 2-3 5-4-0

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits

Idaho Sacramento State 4-2 Home Record 2-2 1-4 Away Record 1-4 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.0 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

