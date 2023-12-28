The Sacramento State Hornets (1-8) take the court against the Idaho Vandals (5-5) on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET in Big Sky play.

Idaho Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN+

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Scoring Comparison

The Vandals score an average of 63.0 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 67.9 the Hornets allow.

Idaho is 2-1 when it scores more than 67.9 points.

Sacramento State is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 63.0 points.

The Hornets put up 51.0 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 55.2 the Vandals give up.

Sacramento State is 1-2 when scoring more than 55.2 points.

Idaho has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 51.0 points.

This season the Hornets are shooting 36.9% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Vandals concede.

The Vandals' 39.1 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Hornets have conceded.

Idaho Leaders

Kennedy Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Hope Butera: 8.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 46.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 46.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Sarah Schmitt: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.8 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.8 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Amalie Langer: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41) Asha Phillips: 7.2 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

Idaho Schedule