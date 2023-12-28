On Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) will attempt to break a three-game home losing streak when taking on the Utah Jazz (13-18), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and KJZZ.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KJZZ

BSNO and KJZZ Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 115.7 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 113.4 per outing (13th in the NBA). They have a +72 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Jazz put up 113.5 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 119.3 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a -179 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

These two teams are scoring 229.2 points per game between them, 8.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 232.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has covered 17 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

Utah is 17-14-0 ATS this year.

Jazz and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Pelicans +6600 +3500 -

