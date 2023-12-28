The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) go head to head with the Utah Jazz (9-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Collin Sexton gets the Jazz 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Kelly Olynyk gives the Jazz 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Jazz are receiving 8.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Walker Kessler this year.

The Jazz are receiving 8.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Simone Fontecchio this year.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram puts up 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Zion Williamson averages 23.4 points, 4.8 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Herbert Jones averages 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dyson Daniels averages 6.8 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 boards.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Jazz 114.9 Points Avg. 112.0 114.2 Points Allowed Avg. 119.8 47.7% Field Goal % 45.0% 35.7% Three Point % 35.0%

