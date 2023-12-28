Jefferson County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Idaho is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Jefferson County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boise High School at Rigby High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM MT on December 28
- Location: Rigby, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
