Latah County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Latah County, Idaho is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kellogg High School at Logos School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Rockford, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garfield-Palouse High School at Deary High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Colton, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
