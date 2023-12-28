Lauri Markkanen plus his Utah Jazz teammates take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Markkanen, in his most recent game (December 26 win against the Spurs), produced 31 points and 12 rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Markkanen's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.0 24.1 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 8.9 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 34.3 34.5 PR -- 32.8 33 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.5



Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Markkanen has made 8.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 13.6% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 8.3 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Markkanen's Jazz average 103.3 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 102.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.4 points per game, the Pelicans are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Pelicans are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans have allowed 26.9 per contest, 20th in the league.

The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 42 31 5 3 5 0 0 12/13/2022 31 19 11 1 2 1 1 10/23/2022 39 31 12 2 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.