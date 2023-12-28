On Thursday, NBA play includes Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (13-18) visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at Smoothie King Center, with the matchup beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNO and KJZZ

BSNO and KJZZ Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Smoothie King Center

Lauri Markkanen vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Brandon Ingram Total Fantasy Pts 815.3 1005.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.8 37.2 Fantasy Rank 30 -

Lauri Markkanen vs. Brandon Ingram Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen averages 24.0 points, 8.8 boards and 1.5 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest.

The Jazz are being outscored by 5.8 points per game, with a -179 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA), and give up 119.3 per contest (24th in league).

Utah records 46.2 rebounds per game (fourth in league) while conceding 42.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

The Jazz hit 13.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), 1.1 fewer than their opponents.

Utah has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 15.8 per game (29th in NBA) while forcing 12 (25th in league).

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram averages 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, making 50.4% of shots from the floor and 33.9% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Pelicans average 115.7 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 113.4 per outing (13th in the NBA). They have a +72 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.

New Orleans ranks 12th in the league at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Pelicans knock down 2.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 11.3 (25th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.4.

New Orleans and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pels commit 13 per game (13th in the league) and force 13.8 (ninth in NBA play).

Lauri Markkanen vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Brandon Ingram Plus/Minus Per Game -1.0 3.1 Usage Percentage 24.9% 28.8% True Shooting Pct 64.1% 59.0% Total Rebound Pct 14.5% 8.0% Assist Pct 7.1% 25.0%

