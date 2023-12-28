Madison County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Madison County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sugar-Salem High School at Bonneville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM MT on December 28
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.