Nez Perce County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Nez Perce County, Idaho today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Nez Perce County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewiston High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on December 28
- Location: Clarkston, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pendleton High School at Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downey High School at Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain High School at Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
