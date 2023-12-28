Payette County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Payette County, Idaho. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vision Charter School at New Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 28
- Location: New Plymouth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade High School at New Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 28
- Location: New Plymouth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carey School at New Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 28
- Location: New Plymouth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vale High School at New Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 28
- Location: New Plymouth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Charter School at New Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 28
- Location: New Plymouth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
