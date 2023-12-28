Valley County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Valley County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cascade High School at New Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 28
- Location: New Plymouth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
