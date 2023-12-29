Bear Lake County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bear Lake County, Idaho, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Bear Lake County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Firth High School at Bear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 29
- Location: Montpelier, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
