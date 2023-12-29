Friday's contest that pits the Boise State Broncos (8-4) against the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) at ExtraMile Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-60 in favor of Boise State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 76, Utah Valley 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-15.7)

Boise State (-15.7) Computer Predicted Total: 135.6

Boise State has a 4-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Utah Valley, who is 6-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Broncos are 5-5-0 and the Wolverines are 4-5-0.

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game (scoring 75.1 points per game to rank 180th in college basketball while giving up 65.8 per contest to rank 67th in college basketball) and have a +111 scoring differential overall.

Boise State wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It is pulling down 36.8 rebounds per game (178th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9 per outing.

Boise State connects on 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.8 (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

The Broncos average 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (94th in college basketball), and allow 87.1 points per 100 possessions (113th in college basketball).

Boise State has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (97th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (197th in college basketball).

