The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) will visit the Boise State Broncos (8-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
  • TV: NBC
Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • Boise State has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 178th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 273rd.
  • The 75.1 points per game the Broncos average are 6.8 more points than the Wolverines give up (68.3).
  • When Boise State totals more than 68.3 points, it is 5-1.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did when playing on the road (69.7).
  • Defensively the Broncos played better at home last season, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 in away games.
  • In home games, Boise State drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.3) than in road games (7.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Northwestern State W 95-54 ExtraMile Arena
12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena
12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 Utah Valley - ExtraMile Arena
1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena

