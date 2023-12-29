How to Watch Boise State vs. Utah Valley on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) will visit the Boise State Broncos (8-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Boise State vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: NBC
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- Boise State has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 178th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 273rd.
- The 75.1 points per game the Broncos average are 6.8 more points than the Wolverines give up (68.3).
- When Boise State totals more than 68.3 points, it is 5-1.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did when playing on the road (69.7).
- Defensively the Broncos played better at home last season, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 in away games.
- In home games, Boise State drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.3) than in road games (7.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34%).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 95-54
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-65
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/21/2023
|Washington State
|L 66-61
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|Colorado State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
