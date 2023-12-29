The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) will visit the Boise State Broncos (8-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: NBC

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Boise State has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Broncos are the 178th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 273rd.

The 75.1 points per game the Broncos average are 6.8 more points than the Wolverines give up (68.3).

When Boise State totals more than 68.3 points, it is 5-1.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did when playing on the road (69.7).

Defensively the Broncos played better at home last season, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 in away games.

In home games, Boise State drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.3) than in road games (7.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule