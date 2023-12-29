Boise State vs. Utah Valley: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Boise State Broncos (8-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Utah Valley matchup.
Boise State vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Boise State vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Utah Valley Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-11.5)
|137.5
|-780
|+530
Boise State vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends
- Boise State has put together a 4-7-1 record against the spread this season.
- Broncos games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.
- Utah Valley is 5-4-1 ATS this season.
- In the Wolverines' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Boise State is 69th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (56th).
- The Broncos were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of Boise State winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
