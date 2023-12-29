The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Boise State Broncos (8-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Utah Valley matchup.

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline FanDuel Boise State (-11.5) 137.5 -780 +530 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

Boise State has put together a 4-7-1 record against the spread this season.

Broncos games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

Utah Valley is 5-4-1 ATS this season.

In the Wolverines' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Boise State is 69th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (56th).

The Broncos were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of Boise State winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

