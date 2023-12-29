The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Boise State Broncos (8-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Utah Valley matchup.

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline
FanDuel Boise State (-11.5) 137.5 -780 +530 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

  • Boise State has put together a 4-7-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Broncos games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.
  • Utah Valley is 5-4-1 ATS this season.
  • In the Wolverines' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Boise State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • Boise State is 69th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (56th).
  • The Broncos were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • The implied probability of Boise State winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

