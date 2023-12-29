The Boise State Broncos (7-3) meet the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 airing on MW Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Players to Watch

Chibuzo Agbo: 16.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Martin: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK O'Mar Stanley: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Max Rice: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Tanner Toolson: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevin Dorius: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Jaden McClanahan: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Drake Allen: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank 176th 75.2 Points Scored 69.2 296th 63rd 65.9 Points Allowed 66.4 74th 214th 36.0 Rebounds 34.0 282nd 219th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.6 337th 171st 7.6 3pt Made 5.4 330th 215th 13.0 Assists 14.6 116th 113th 11.1 Turnovers 11.8 173rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.