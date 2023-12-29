Boise State vs. Utah Valley December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (7-3) meet the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 airing on MW Network.
Boise State vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Boise State Players to Watch
- Chibuzo Agbo: 16.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Martin: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Max Rice: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Tanner Toolson: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevin Dorius: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jaden McClanahan: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Boise State vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Valley Rank
|176th
|75.2
|Points Scored
|69.2
|296th
|63rd
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|74th
|214th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|34.0
|282nd
|219th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|337th
|171st
|7.6
|3pt Made
|5.4
|330th
|215th
|13.0
|Assists
|14.6
|116th
|113th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|173rd
