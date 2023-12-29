The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (8-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 135.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -10.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State and its opponents have scored more than 135.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The average point total in Boise State's outings this year is 140.9, 5.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Broncos have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah Valley's .667 ATS win percentage (6-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Boise State's .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 4 40% 75.1 143.2 65.8 134.1 136.0 Utah Valley 5 55.6% 68.1 143.2 68.3 134.1 136.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

The Broncos score 75.1 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 68.3 the Wolverines allow.

Boise State has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 4-6-0 2-0 5-5-0 Utah Valley 6-3-0 1-0 4-5-0

Boise State vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State Utah Valley 14-1 Home Record 14-1 5-6 Away Record 12-5 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.