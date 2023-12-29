Can we count on Brian Dumoulin finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dumoulin stats and insights

  • Dumoulin has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:20 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:15 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.