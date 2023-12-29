Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 29?
Can we count on Brian Dumoulin finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumoulin stats and insights
- Dumoulin has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Dumoulin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:15
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-2
Kraken vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
