Canyon County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Canyon County, Idaho? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gooding High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM MT on December 29
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Falls High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 29
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.