Idaho State vs. Montana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 29
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Montana State Bobcats (5-6) and the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) facing off at Worthington Arena (on December 29) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-55 victory for Montana State.
The Bengals enter this contest on the heels of a 79-76 loss to BYU on Saturday.
Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State vs. Montana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Montana State 64, Idaho State 55
Other Big Sky Predictions
Idaho State Schedule Analysis
- The Bengals took down the No. 184-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UCSB Gauchos, 70-64, on November 15, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Idaho State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.
- The Bobcats have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).
Idaho State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-64 at home over UCSB (No. 184) on November 15
- 55-52 over Air Force (No. 223) on November 26
- 54-50 at home over Utah Valley (No. 262) on December 6
Idaho State Leaders
- Kacey Spink: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%
- Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG%
- Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%
- Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
Idaho State Performance Insights
- The Bengals' -32 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.0 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 61.6 per outing (125th in college basketball).
