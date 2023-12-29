Friday's contest features the Montana State Bobcats (5-6) and the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) facing off at Worthington Arena (on December 29) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-55 victory for Montana State.

The Bengals enter this contest on the heels of a 79-76 loss to BYU on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 64, Idaho State 55

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

The Bengals took down the No. 184-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UCSB Gauchos, 70-64, on November 15, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Idaho State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

The Bobcats have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Idaho State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-64 at home over UCSB (No. 184) on November 15

55-52 over Air Force (No. 223) on November 26

54-50 at home over Utah Valley (No. 262) on December 6

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%

8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG% Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG% Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%

10.6 PTS, 43.6 FG% Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals' -32 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.0 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 61.6 per outing (125th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.