Friday's Big Sky schedule includes the Montana State Bobcats (3-6) versus the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Players to Watch

Kacey Spink: 7.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Laura Bello: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Tasia Jordan: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Maria Dias: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophia Covello: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana State Players to Watch

Katelynn Limardo: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Marah Dykstra: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Isobel Bunyan: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Madison Hall: 7.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.