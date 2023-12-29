Idaho State vs. Montana State December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's Big Sky schedule includes the Montana State Bobcats (3-6) versus the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET.
Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Kacey Spink: 7.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laura Bello: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tasia Jordan: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maria Dias: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophia Covello: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Montana State Players to Watch
- Katelynn Limardo: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marah Dykstra: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Isobel Bunyan: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Madison Hall: 7.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
