How to Watch the Idaho State vs. Montana State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (4-5) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Montana State Bobcats (5-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison
- The Bengals' 58.0 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 60.6 the Bobcats give up.
- Idaho State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
- Montana State's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 58.0 points.
- The Bobcats average just 0.5 more points per game (62.1) than the Bengals give up (61.6).
- Montana State has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.
- Idaho State has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 62.1 points.
- This season the Bobcats are shooting 38.4% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Bengals concede.
- The Bengals shoot 36.3% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Bobcats concede.
Idaho State Leaders
- Kacey Spink: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%
- Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG%
- Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%
- Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
Idaho State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Air Force
|W 55-52
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/6/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 54-50
|Reed Gym
|12/16/2023
|@ BYU
|L 79-76
|Marriott Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|1/3/2024
|North Dakota
|-
|Reed Gym
