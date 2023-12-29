The Idaho State Bengals (4-5) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Montana State Bobcats (5-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison

The Bengals' 58.0 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 60.6 the Bobcats give up.

Idaho State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Montana State's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 58.0 points.

The Bobcats average just 0.5 more points per game (62.1) than the Bengals give up (61.6).

Montana State has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.

Idaho State has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 62.1 points.

This season the Bobcats are shooting 38.4% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Bengals concede.

The Bengals shoot 36.3% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Bobcats concede.

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%

8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG% Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG% Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%

10.6 PTS, 43.6 FG% Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Idaho State Schedule