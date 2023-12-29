The Idaho State Bengals (4-5) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Montana State Bobcats (5-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
Idaho State vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bengals' 58.0 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 60.6 the Bobcats give up.
  • Idaho State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
  • Montana State's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 58.0 points.
  • The Bobcats average just 0.5 more points per game (62.1) than the Bengals give up (61.6).
  • Montana State has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.
  • Idaho State has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 62.1 points.
  • This season the Bobcats are shooting 38.4% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Bengals concede.
  • The Bengals shoot 36.3% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Bobcats concede.

Idaho State Leaders

  • Kacey Spink: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%
  • Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.6 FG%
  • Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%
  • Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Idaho State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Air Force W 55-52 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/6/2023 Utah Valley W 54-50 Reed Gym
12/16/2023 @ BYU L 79-76 Marriott Center
12/29/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
12/31/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
1/3/2024 North Dakota - Reed Gym

