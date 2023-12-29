In the upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jamie Oleksiak to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

Oleksiak has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Oleksiak has zero points on the power play.

Oleksiak averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.7%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:35 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:40 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:57 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:41 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

