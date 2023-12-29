For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Justin Schultz a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

Schultz has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Schultz averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:12 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

