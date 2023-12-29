Will Kailer Yamamoto Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 29?
Can we expect Kailer Yamamoto lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken play the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Yamamoto stats and insights
- Yamamoto has scored in six of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- Yamamoto's shooting percentage is 17.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Yamamoto recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|11:16
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:20
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|10:46
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:06
|Home
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.