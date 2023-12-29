Kootenai County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Kootenai County, Idaho today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pullman High School at Timberlake High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Spirit Lake, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
