How to Watch the Kraken vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, December 29, with the Kraken having won three straight games.
You can turn on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Flyers look to take down the Kraken.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Flyers Additional Info
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 109 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.
- The Kraken rank 27th in the league with 96 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|36
|5
|24
|29
|21
|20
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|36
|11
|16
|27
|16
|26
|33.3%
|Jared McCann
|35
|14
|8
|22
|15
|10
|54.8%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|36
|9
|12
|21
|11
|14
|42.1%
|Matthew Beniers
|36
|5
|13
|18
|16
|23
|45.4%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 92 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.
- The Flyers have 102 goals this season (three per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Flyers have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|34
|16
|13
|29
|10
|22
|30.6%
|Travis Sanheim
|33
|4
|20
|24
|28
|18
|-
|Joel Farabee
|34
|12
|12
|24
|10
|10
|39.3%
|Sean Couturier
|32
|9
|14
|23
|17
|26
|51.4%
|Owen Tippett
|34
|12
|10
|22
|10
|12
|40.6%
