The Seattle Kraken will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, December 29, with the Kraken having won three straight games.

You can turn on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Flyers look to take down the Kraken.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Flyers Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 109 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.

The Kraken rank 27th in the league with 96 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 36 5 24 29 21 20 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 36 11 16 27 16 26 33.3% Jared McCann 35 14 8 22 15 10 54.8% Eeli Tolvanen 36 9 12 21 11 14 42.1% Matthew Beniers 36 5 13 18 16 23 45.4%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 92 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

The Flyers have 102 goals this season (three per game), 22nd in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Flyers have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.

Flyers Key Players