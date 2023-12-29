Friday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Seattle Kraken (13-14-9, -130 on the moneyline to win) and the Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-4, +110 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Kraken vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Seattle and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 20 of 36 games this season.

The Kraken are 5-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Flyers have secured an upset victory in 14, or 56.0%, of the 25 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Seattle is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a record of 11-11 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-182) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (-167) Oliver Bjorkstrand 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (-111)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 8-2 3-7-0 6.1 2.70 1.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 2.70 1.90 4 16.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 3-6-1 6.2 3.20 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.20 2.20 2 7.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

