Keep an eye on Vince Dunn and Travis Konecny in particular on Friday, when the Seattle Kraken meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Flyers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Kraken (-130)

Kraken (-130) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,NBCS-PH+,ROOT Sports NW

Kraken Players to Watch

One of Seattle's most productive offensive players this season is Dunn, with 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) and an average ice time of 23:29 per game.

Through 36 games, Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 11 goals and picked up 16 assists.

Jared McCann's total of 22 points is via 14 goals and eight assists.

In 17 games, Philipp Grubauer's record is 5-9-1. He has conceded 50 goals (3.25 goals against average) and has made 382 saves.

Flyers Players to Watch

Konecny is a key offensive option for Philadelphia, with 29 points this season, as he has put up 16 goals and 13 assists in 34 games.

Joel Farabee has made a major impact for Philadelphia this season with 24 points (12 goals and 12 assists).

This season, Travis Sanheim has four goals and 20 assists, for a season point total of 24.

In the crease, Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson is 9-4-2 this season, collecting 340 saves and giving up 37 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (36th in the league).

Kraken vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 28th 2.67 Goals Scored 3 21st 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 25th 29.6 Shots 32.6 7th 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 28.6 5th 17th 20.37% Power Play % 11.21% 31st 19th 79.05% Penalty Kill % 86.11% 4th

