The Seattle Kraken (13-14-9) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-4) at home on Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-130) Flyers (+110) 6 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken are 5-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Seattle is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kraken a 56.5% chance to win.

In 20 games this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Kraken vs Flyers Additional Info

Kraken vs. Flyers Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 96 (27th) Goals 102 (22nd) 109 (18th) Goals Allowed 92 (8th) 22 (16th) Power Play Goals 12 (30th) 22 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (4th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle is 8-2-0 against the spread, and 5-2-3 overall, in its last 10 games.

Three of Seattle's past 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Kraken's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Kraken's goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.

The Kraken offense's 96 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 27th in the league.

On defense, the Kraken have conceded 109 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

They're ranked 25th in the league with a -13 goal differential .

