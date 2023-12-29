Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus this season, in 18:13 per game on the ice, is -15.

Beniers has a goal in five of 36 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 36 games this year, Beniers has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Beniers has an assist in 10 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Beniers goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 36 Games 2 18 Points 2 5 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

