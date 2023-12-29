Nez Perce County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Nez Perce County, Idaho today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Nez Perce County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lapwai High School at Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
