In this year's Sun Bowl, the Oregon State Beavers are double-digit underdogs (+10.5) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: El Paso, Texas
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-10.5) 45.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Notre Dame (-10.5) 46.5 -480 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has compiled an 8-3-1 record against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 5-1.
  • Oregon State has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.
  • The Beavers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Notre Dame & Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
Oregon State
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.