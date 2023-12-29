Should you wager on Oliver Bjorkstrand to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

  • Bjorkstrand has scored in 10 of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus seven assists.
  • He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 92 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:40 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:40 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 13:30 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 2-1

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

