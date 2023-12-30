If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Boise State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Boise State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Boise State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 31

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State's best wins

In its signature win of the season on November 12, Boise State defeated the San Francisco Dons, a top 50 team (No. 49) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 63-58. With 17 points, Tyson Degenhart was the top scorer against San Francisco. Second on the team was Chibuzo Agbo, with 11 points.

Next best wins

63-60 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 56/RPI) on December 1

88-65 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 104/RPI) on December 17

85-63 at home over Utah Valley (No. 142/RPI) on December 29

65-61 over VCU (No. 149/RPI) on November 24

69-64 at home over North Texas (No. 220/RPI) on December 5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boise State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Broncos are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories, but also tied for the 21st-most defeats.

According to the RPI, Boise State has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Boise State faces the 30th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Broncos have 18 games remaining against teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of Boise St's 18 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Boise State's next game

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans vs. Boise State Broncos

San Jose State Spartans vs. Boise State Broncos Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Boise State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.