Will Boise State be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Boise State's full tournament resume.

How Boise State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-1 NR NR 138

Boise State's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Boise State beat the UC Riverside Highlanders at home on November 15. The final score was 63-55. The leading scorer against UC Riverside was Natalie Pasco, who delivered 19 points with one rebound and two assists.

Next best wins

68-65 over Rutgers (No. 201/RPI) on November 25

70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 222/RPI) on November 29

62-54 on the road over San Diego (No. 246/RPI) on December 21

63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 258/RPI) on November 20

76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 292/RPI) on November 13

Boise State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

According to the RPI, the Broncos have three losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Broncos are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Boise State gets the 236th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Broncos' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

In terms of Boise State's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Boise State's next game

Matchup: Boise State Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

Boise State Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET Location: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

