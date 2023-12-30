Boise State vs. Wyoming December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's MWC schedule includes the Wyoming Cowgirls (4-4) facing the Boise State Broncos (8-3) at 2:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Boise State vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.5 BLK
- Mary Kay Naro: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mya Hansen: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dani Bayes: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Allyson Fertig: 14.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Malene Pedersen: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emily Mellema: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tess Barnes: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marta Savic: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.