Saturday's MWC schedule includes the Wyoming Cowgirls (4-4) facing the Boise State Broncos (8-3) at 2:30 PM ET.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

2:30 PM ET

Boise State Players to Watch

Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.5 BLK Mary Kay Naro: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mya Hansen: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Dani Bayes: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Wyoming Players to Watch

Allyson Fertig: 14.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Malene Pedersen: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Emily Mellema: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tess Barnes: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Marta Savic: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

