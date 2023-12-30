Boise State vs. Wyoming Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest at Arena-Auditorium has the Wyoming Cowgirls (5-6) squaring off against the Boise State Broncos (9-4) at 2:30 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a 64-61 victory for Wyoming, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Broncos head into this matchup following a 62-54 victory over San Diego on Thursday.
Boise State vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming
Boise State vs. Wyoming Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wyoming 64, Boise State 61
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- The Broncos notched their signature win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who rank No. 140 in our computer rankings, 68-65.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Boise State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.
Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-65 over Rutgers (No. 140) on November 25
- 70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 188) on November 29
- 62-54 on the road over San Diego (No. 194) on December 21
- 63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 213) on November 15
- 76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 277) on November 13
Boise State Leaders
- Abby Muse: 8.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.9 BLK, 51.2 FG%
- Mary Kay Naro: 5.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Mya Hansen: 9.0 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)
- Natalie Pasco: 13.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 46.6 3PT% (34-for-73)
- Elodie Lalotte: 7.0 PTS, 47.9 FG%
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos put up 64.2 points per game (213th in college basketball) while allowing 55.5 per contest (44th in college basketball). They have a +113 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.
