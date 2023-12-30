Saturday's contest at Arena-Auditorium has the Wyoming Cowgirls (5-6) squaring off against the Boise State Broncos (9-4) at 2:30 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a 64-61 victory for Wyoming, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Broncos head into this matchup following a 62-54 victory over San Diego on Thursday.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Boise State vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wyoming 64, Boise State 61

Boise State Schedule Analysis

  • The Broncos notched their signature win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who rank No. 140 in our computer rankings, 68-65.
  • Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Boise State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 68-65 over Rutgers (No. 140) on November 25
  • 70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 188) on November 29
  • 62-54 on the road over San Diego (No. 194) on December 21
  • 63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 213) on November 15
  • 76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 277) on November 13

Boise State Leaders

  • Abby Muse: 8.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.9 BLK, 51.2 FG%
  • Mary Kay Naro: 5.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Mya Hansen: 9.0 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)
  • Natalie Pasco: 13.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 46.6 3PT% (34-for-73)
  • Elodie Lalotte: 7.0 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Boise State Performance Insights

  • The Broncos put up 64.2 points per game (213th in college basketball) while allowing 55.5 per contest (44th in college basketball). They have a +113 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

