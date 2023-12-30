Saturday's contest at Arena-Auditorium has the Wyoming Cowgirls (5-6) squaring off against the Boise State Broncos (9-4) at 2:30 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a 64-61 victory for Wyoming, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Broncos head into this matchup following a 62-54 victory over San Diego on Thursday.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Boise State vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming 64, Boise State 61

Boise State Schedule Analysis

The Broncos notched their signature win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who rank No. 140 in our computer rankings, 68-65.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Boise State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins

68-65 over Rutgers (No. 140) on November 25

70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 188) on November 29

62-54 on the road over San Diego (No. 194) on December 21

63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 213) on November 15

76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 277) on November 13

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 8.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.9 BLK, 51.2 FG%

8.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.9 BLK, 51.2 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 5.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

5.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Mya Hansen: 9.0 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

9.0 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Natalie Pasco: 13.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 46.6 3PT% (34-for-73)

13.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 46.6 3PT% (34-for-73) Elodie Lalotte: 7.0 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos put up 64.2 points per game (213th in college basketball) while allowing 55.5 per contest (44th in college basketball). They have a +113 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

