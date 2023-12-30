The Utah Jazz, Collin Sexton included, face the Miami Heat on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 112-105 loss against the Pelicans, Sexton had 26 points.

Below we will break down Sexton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 15.6 22.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.1 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.2 PRA -- 22 30.2 PR -- 18.4 26 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.9



Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Heat

Sexton has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 12.4% and 12.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sexton is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Sexton's Jazz average 103.2 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

Giving up 42.2 rebounds per game, the Heat are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 26.7 assists per game, the Heat are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 21st-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Collin Sexton vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 24 14 2 3 3 0 1

