The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles play in the Orange Bowl on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Georgia has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking eighth-best in total offense (483.2 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (295.2 yards allowed per game). Florida State has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 305.8 total yards per game (13th-best). On offense, it ranks 43rd by racking up 415.5 total yards per game.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Georgia Florida State 483.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (42nd) 295.2 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (13th) 177.2 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (67th) 306.0 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.6 (42nd) 14 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (1st) 12 (116th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (67th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has compiled 3,743 yards (287.9 ypg) on 289-of-399 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 818 yards on 158 carries while finding the end zone 11 times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 112 times this year and racked up 686 yards (52.8 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-high 713 yards as a receiver have come on 56 receptions (out of 73 targets) with six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has put together a 575-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes on 67 targets.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's 32 catches have turned into 502 yards and four touchdowns.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has compiled 2,745 yards (211.2 yards per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 176 yards with seven touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 158 times for 935 yards (71.9 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrance Toafili has compiled 463 yards on 69 carries with four touchdowns.

Keon Coleman's 658 receiving yards (50.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 50 receptions on 88 targets with 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has put together a 617-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 70 targets.

Jaheim Bell's 39 receptions (on 55 targets) have netted him 503 yards (38.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

