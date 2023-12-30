Saturday's game features the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) and the Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) facing off at ICCU Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-70 win for Portland State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. Portland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Idaho vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland State 71, Idaho 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. Portland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland State (-0.5)

Portland State (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Idaho has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Portland State, who is 5-2-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Vandals are 6-5-0 and the Vikings are 2-5-0. Idaho has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the past 10 games. Portland State has gone 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals' +42 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.7 points per game (258th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (118th in college basketball).

Idaho ranks 284th in college basketball at 34 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.6 its opponents average.

Idaho knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (118th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Vandals rank 158th in college basketball by averaging 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 234th in college basketball, allowing 91.5 points per 100 possessions.

Idaho wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.5 (74th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.