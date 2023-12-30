The Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) will host the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho vs. Portland State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho Stats Insights

  • Idaho is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the rebounding team in the nation, the Vandals rank 313th.
  • The Vandals score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 68.8 the Vikings allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.8 points, Idaho is 5-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Idaho scores 78.7 points per game. On the road, it scores 61.6.
  • At home, the Vandals give up 59.7 points per game. Away, they concede 80.4.
  • Idaho drains more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (27.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Stanford L 82-64 Maples Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ UC Riverside L 82-67 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/28/2023 Sacramento State W 61-58 ICCU Arena
12/30/2023 Portland State - ICCU Arena
1/3/2024 St. Thomas - ICCU Arena
1/13/2024 Eastern Washington - ICCU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.