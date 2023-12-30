How to Watch Idaho vs. Portland State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) will host the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Idaho vs. Portland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Idaho Stats Insights
- Idaho is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Vikings are the rebounding team in the nation, the Vandals rank 313th.
- The Vandals score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 68.8 the Vikings allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.8 points, Idaho is 5-1.
Idaho Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Idaho scores 78.7 points per game. On the road, it scores 61.6.
- At home, the Vandals give up 59.7 points per game. Away, they concede 80.4.
- Idaho drains more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (27.3%).
Idaho Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 82-64
|Maples Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|L 82-67
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/28/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 61-58
|ICCU Arena
|12/30/2023
|Portland State
|-
|ICCU Arena
|1/3/2024
|St. Thomas
|-
|ICCU Arena
|1/13/2024
|Eastern Washington
|-
|ICCU Arena
