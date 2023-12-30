The Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) will host the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Idaho vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho Stats Insights

Idaho is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Vikings are the rebounding team in the nation, the Vandals rank 313th.

The Vandals score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 68.8 the Vikings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.8 points, Idaho is 5-1.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison

At home, Idaho scores 78.7 points per game. On the road, it scores 61.6.

At home, the Vandals give up 59.7 points per game. Away, they concede 80.4.

Idaho drains more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (27.3%).

