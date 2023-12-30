The Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at ICCU Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Portland State vs. Idaho matchup.

Idaho vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. Portland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Portland State Moneyline Idaho Moneyline

Idaho vs. Portland State Betting Trends

Idaho has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Vandals are 3-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Portland State is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Vikings' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

