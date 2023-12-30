Saturday's game between the Idaho Vandals (6-5) and the Portland State Vikings (5-6) at Pamplin Sports Center has a projected final score of 63-59 based on our computer prediction, with Idaho taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM on December 30.

The Vandals won their most recent outing 88-51 against Sacramento State on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 63, Portland State 59

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho Schedule Analysis

The Vandals' best win this season came in a 50-40 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on November 19.

The Vikings have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Idaho 2023-24 Best Wins

50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 149) on November 19

56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 211) on November 17

70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 329) on November 29

88-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 339) on December 28

Idaho Leaders

Kennedy Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 50.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

11.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 50.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Hope Butera: 8.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 48.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 48.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Sarah Schmitt: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Amalie Langer: 10.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

10.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Asha Phillips: 8.0 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals have a +115 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 65.3 points per game, 197th in college basketball, and are giving up 54.8 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball.

The Vandals are putting up more points at home (67.2 per game) than on the road (64.8).

At home, Idaho allows 60.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up 48.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.