Saturday's contest between the Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) and Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) squaring off at Holt Arena has a projected final score of 72-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Grizzlies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho State vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Idaho State vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 72, Idaho State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Montana

Computer Predicted Spread: Montana (-5.8)

Montana (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.6

Idaho State has a 2-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Montana, who is 6-3-0 ATS. A total of seven out of the Bengals' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Grizzlies' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.1 points per game to rank 311th in college basketball and are giving up 66.8 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball.

The 33.2 rebounds per game Idaho State averages rank 313th in the nation, and are 3.3 more than the 29.9 its opponents collect per outing.

Idaho State connects on 6.0 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (4.7). It is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc (275th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.6%.

The Bengals average 93.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (217th in college basketball), and give up 91.4 points per 100 possessions (232nd in college basketball).

Idaho State loses the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 13.0 (279th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.