The Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Holt Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho State vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho State Stats Insights

  • The Bengals' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • This season, Idaho State has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bengals rank 267th.
  • The Bengals' 68.1 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 71.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.2 points, Idaho State is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Idaho State is scoring 17.4 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (62.4).
  • At home the Bengals are giving up 57.8 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than they are on the road (72.7).
  • At home, Idaho State drains 7.3 treys per game, 1.7 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (28.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Southern Utah L 82-74 America First Event Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon State L 76-57 Gill Coliseum
12/28/2023 Montana State L 74-66 Holt Arena
12/30/2023 Montana - Holt Arena
1/3/2024 @ Denver - Hamilton Gymnasium
1/6/2024 Omaha - Holt Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.