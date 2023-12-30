How to Watch Idaho State vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Holt Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
- Northern Arizona vs Northern Colorado (4:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Portland State vs Idaho (5:00 PM ET | December 30)
Idaho State Stats Insights
- The Bengals' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- This season, Idaho State has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bengals rank 267th.
- The Bengals' 68.1 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 71.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.2 points, Idaho State is 3-1.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Idaho State is scoring 17.4 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (62.4).
- At home the Bengals are giving up 57.8 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than they are on the road (72.7).
- At home, Idaho State drains 7.3 treys per game, 1.7 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (28.9%).
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|L 82-74
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 76-57
|Gill Coliseum
|12/28/2023
|Montana State
|L 74-66
|Holt Arena
|12/30/2023
|Montana
|-
|Holt Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Denver
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Omaha
|-
|Holt Arena
