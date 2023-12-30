The Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Holt Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho State Stats Insights

The Bengals' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

This season, Idaho State has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bengals rank 267th.

The Bengals' 68.1 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 71.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.2 points, Idaho State is 3-1.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Idaho State is scoring 17.4 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (62.4).

At home the Bengals are giving up 57.8 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than they are on the road (72.7).

At home, Idaho State drains 7.3 treys per game, 1.7 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (28.9%).

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule