The Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) will try to end a four-game losing skid when hosting the Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Holt Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana vs. Idaho State matchup.

Idaho State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Montana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline BetMGM Montana (-4.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Montana (-4.5) 140.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho State vs. Montana Betting Trends

Idaho State is 3-7-0 ATS this year.

The Bengals have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

Montana is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of four out of the Grizzlies' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

