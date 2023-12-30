Idaho State vs. Montana December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Montana Grizzlies (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) meet a fellow Big Sky team, the Idaho State Bengals (4-6, 0-0 Big Sky), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Holt Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Brayden Parker: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kiree Huie: 12.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Maleek Arington: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Montana Players to Watch
- Laolu Oke: 9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Money Williams: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Te'Jon Sawyer: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Idaho State vs. Montana Stat Comparison
|Idaho State Rank
|Idaho State AVG
|Montana AVG
|Montana Rank
|289th
|69.4
|Points Scored
|75.4
|173rd
|55th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|139th
|297th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|37.2
|166th
|274th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|224th
|302nd
|6.0
|3pt Made
|6.1
|297th
|237th
|12.7
|Assists
|16.2
|54th
|267th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|10.4
|72nd
