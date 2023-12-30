The Montana Grizzlies (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) meet a fellow Big Sky team, the Idaho State Bengals (4-6, 0-0 Big Sky), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Holt Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Montana Game Information

Idaho State Players to Watch

Brayden Parker: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Kiree Huie: 12.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Maleek Arington: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miguel Tomley: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Griffin: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

Laolu Oke: 9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Money Williams: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Aanen Moody: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Dischon Thomas: 8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Te'Jon Sawyer: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Idaho State vs. Montana Stat Comparison

Idaho State Rank Idaho State AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank 289th 69.4 Points Scored 75.4 173rd 55th 65.2 Points Allowed 69.4 139th 297th 33.6 Rebounds 37.2 166th 274th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 224th 302nd 6.0 3pt Made 6.1 297th 237th 12.7 Assists 16.2 54th 267th 13.0 Turnovers 10.4 72nd

